ECHO — As summer winds down, the Echo School District is gearing up for the 2021-22 school year.
Families can complete registration verification for their students online or may attend a pair of in-person sessions if assistance is needed. The online registration opens Monday, Aug. 16, and closes Wednesday, Aug. 25. For detailed information about the registration process, visit https://5il.co/wtva.
To receive in-person assistance, a session is available Wednesday, Aug. 18, 1-7 p.m. In addition, help will be available during the open house, which is Aug. 25, at 5:30 p.m.
Also, Family Health Associates will conduct sports physicals Aug. 18, 5-8 p.m. in the school’s Pioneer Hall. Students entering seventh, ninth and 11th grades who plan to participate in sports will be required to have one prior to participating in practices. It may include a cognitive test that can be used for comparison in case an athlete sustains a head injury.
If you require assistance and can’t attend one of the in-person sessions, email Jenny Thomas at jthomas@echosd5.org. The school also has office hours Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. For questions, call 541-376-8436. For more information, visit www.echo.k12.or.us.
