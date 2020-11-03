ECHO — Students in kindergarten through 12th grade at Echo School invite veterans and the public to attend their annual Veterans Celebration on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
A Veterans Assembly will kick off the event at 10 a.m. at the Echo School football field, 600 Gerone St., across the street from the school. Bleachers will be set up, or those attending can bring a lawn chair. Following the assembly, the students will honor all military branches in a parade through Echo, starting at 11 a.m. The parade will travel from the school down Main Street and circle back to the school, escorted by local police and fire personnel. The Middle School Wax Museum will be stationed on Main Street for viewing following the parade.
Those attending in person are asked to observe social distancing and face covering protocols. Also, since the event will be held outdoors, warm clothing is highly recommended. For those unable to attend in person, the assembly will be livestreamed on the Echo School District Facebook page.
For more information, contact Billie Parker at bjparker@echosd5.org or 541-376-8436.
