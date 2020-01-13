UMATILLA COUNTY — The public libraries in Echo and Stanfield are hosting the 2020 Alphabet Reading Challenge.
Pick up your bookmark at the Echo (20 Bonanza St.) or Stanfield (180 W. Coe Ave.) public libraries and start reading. Participants will need to read 26 age-appropriate books in the 52 weeks between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31. Each book title should begin with a different letter of the alphabet — excluding “A” and “The.”
Titles may be read in any order — just enter the title and author next to the letter provided. Print, eBooks and audiobooks are all eligible. To enter the drawing, be sure to turn in a completed reading log to library staff.
Drawings will be held for Barnes & Noble gift cards for ages 6 and up ($100, $50) and kids 5 and under ($50, $25). The winners will be announced Jan. 2021.
All participants must have a current Sage Library Card, which are free at local libraries. For more information, call 541-376-8411 or 541-449-1254.
