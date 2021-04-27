ECHO — People are invited to enjoy country and western music as Echo Ridge Cellars welcomes Joni Harms for its first live music event in more than a year.
The Canby native was inducted into the Western Music Hall of Fame in fall 2020. Her hits “Bless the Farmer” and “Let’s Put the Western Back in the Country” reveal her roots in the family ranch that was homesteaded by her great-great-grandfather in 1872. She has 14 albums, which include the tunes Two-Steppin’ Texas Blue and “Cowboy Coffee” that often get people on their feet on the dance floor.
The event is Sunday, May 2, from 1-3 pm. at the winery, 551 Thielsen St., Echo. There is no cover charge. For questions, call 541-376-8100.
