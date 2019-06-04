JOSEPH — People are invited to participate in a guided hike and learn more about the unique landscape of the East Moraine of Wallowa Lake.
Presented by the Wallowa Land Trust, the program is led by Rob Taylor, a conservation ecologist, and Andie Lueders, a former wildlife biologist. Participants will experience outstanding views and will learn about how the landscape provides diverse networks of flora and fauna.
The East Moraine Ecology Hike is Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. There is no participation fee, but those planning to attend need to register in advance.
Donations are welcome, which helps support the Wallowa Land Trust. A nonprofit organization, its mission is to protect the rural nature of the Wallowa Country by working cooperatively with private landowners, Indian tribes, local communities and governmental entities.
For more information or to RSVP, contact info@wallowalandtrust.org, 541-426-2042 or visit www.wallowalandtrust.org.
