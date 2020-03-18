HEPPNER — The Willow Creek Valley Economic Development Group will accept applications from March 20 through April 24 for grant funding for community and public enhancement for South Morrow County communities.
Applicants must be a local organization, club, special district or a governmental entity who resides in the South Morrow County Service Area (as defined by the WCVEDG Service Area Map). The requestor must have at least 50% of funding (may include in-kind and cash contributions from local and regional sources) for the total project budget committed before applying. Exceptions may apply at the discretion of the board. Grants aren’t typically awarded for building rent, utilities or employee salaries.
To receive a grant application form and an “Eligibility and Exclusions” information sheet, contact Sheryll Bates of the Heppner Chamber of Commerce at 541-676-5536 or heppnerchamber@centurytel.net. Forms can also be printed from the “Economic Development” tab on the Heppner chamber’s website at www.heppnerchamber.com.
The WCVEDG board will review applications, make award decisions and notify chosen recipients.
