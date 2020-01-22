HERMISTON — The Hermiston Education Foundation’s annual Beach & Beef Fundraiser recently returned to its roots.
Board member Karen Sherman said during the initial years of the event, a number of the items on the auction block featured artwork, including the creative talents of Hermiston School District students. As time went on, Sherman said the focus shifted to the crab and beef dinner and general auction items.
The theme of last year’s event was “Follow Your Art,” which will continue with this year’s 11th annual HEF benefit, Sherman said. Students from grade school through high school have been busy creating items for a portion of the auction. The artwork of community members also is featured during the event.
“That was very successful last year,” Sherman said.
The auction, she said, will include other items as well — with many donated goods and services from generous individuals and local businesses. In addition, the event will feature a card auction with the winner receiving 100 gallons of gas from Heller & Sons. At a cost of $20 each, only 52 raffle cards will be sold.
The event is Saturday, Feb. 1 at Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston. The doors open at 5 p.m., offering a chance to mingle and place bids for the silent auction. The dinner, which includes all-you-can-eat crab and steak kabobs, starts at 5:45 p.m. The live auction kicks off at 7 p.m.
HSD employee Tom Spoo is once again heading up the kitchen crew. Sherman attests to his culinary skills.
“Whatever Tom makes is always really good,” she said.
Students from the district also are taking part in the fundraising event. The Kindness Club from Armand Larive Middle School will assist with table decorations. And CommuniCare advisor Liz Marvin will oversee a crew of students involved in bussing tables and other tasks.
In recent years, the fundraiser has netted from $30,000 to $35,000. A separate entity from the Hermiston School District, the nonprofit foundation uses money to provide grants to district staff for projects or equipment to enhance the educational experience of students. In addition, Sherman said a scholarship program has been developed.
Initially, HEF awarded four scholarships. And last year, Sherman said eight students each received $2,500 to assist them in pursuing further academic endeavors.
“We’ve been able to do that because of the community support,” Sherman said.
The cost is $40 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.hermistoneducationfoundation.org. Tickets also are available at the district office, 305 S.W. 11th St., or the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce, located at Cornerstone Plaza, 1055 S. Highway 395, Suite 111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.