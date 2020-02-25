HERMISTON — The Hermiston Education Foundation will award eight scholarships of $2,500 each to 2020 Hermiston High School seniors.
Important factors in the evaluation of applicants include academic scholarship, extra-curricular activities, community service, leadership and financial need.
The deadline to apply is Friday, April 3. Applications are available at the high school counseling office. For questions, write HEF, P.O. Box 1096, Hermiston, OR 97838. For more about the education foundation, visit www.hermistoneducationfoundation.org.
