James Dean Kindle
James Dean Kindle hits the stage June 24, 2022, at the Jackalope Jamboree, Pendleton. The Pendleton-based musician and Ezza Rose of Portland both are performing Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Electric Sundown, Pendleton.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — Musical entertainment is planned at Electric Sundown this month — including a tour stop featuring Afroman. All of the events are for those 21 and older.

As part of his Northwest Invasion Tour, the pro-marijuana rapper will perform Saturday, Aug. 13, 8 p.m. The doors open at 7 p.m. at 14 S.E. Third St. Pendleton. Tickets are $30. Those planning to attend are encouraged to buy tickets in advance at www.eventbrite.com.

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

