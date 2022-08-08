James Dean Kindle hits the stage June 24, 2022, at the Jackalope Jamboree, Pendleton. The Pendleton-based musician and Ezza Rose of Portland both are performing Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Electric Sundown, Pendleton.
PENDLETON — Musical entertainment is planned at Electric Sundown this month — including a tour stop featuring Afroman. All of the events are for those 21 and older.
As part of his Northwest Invasion Tour, the pro-marijuana rapper will perform Saturday, Aug. 13, 8 p.m. The doors open at 7 p.m. at 14 S.E. Third St. Pendleton. Tickets are $30. Those planning to attend are encouraged to buy tickets in advance at www.eventbrite.com.
Afroman’s “Because I Got High” was nominated for the Grammy Award for best rap solo performance in 2002. In October 2014, he released a remix of the song to highlight the usefulness of marijuana as part of legalization efforts across the United States.
The other upcoming events are free with no cover charge:
On Wednesday, Aug. 10, Ezza Rose and James Dean Kindle take the stage. The doors open at 6 p.m. with music and drinks available throughout the night.
Rose, who hails from Portland via Julian, California, didn’t initially plan to be a singer. According to an artist biography on www.npr.org, she primarily focused on dance and theater while attending an arts school. However, she found her voice after performing at an open mic night. While she leans toward acoustic folk and a bluegrass sound, electric guitar is, at times, thrown into the mix.
Kindle hardly needs an introduction in his hometown. Frontman for James Dean Kindle & the Eastern Oregon Playboys, the versatile musician has performed in music festivals, rodeo arenas, prisons and symphony concert halls with a variety of ensembles as well as solo. One of his more recent projects is a western swing/country jazz band, the Hyper Modern Country Quartet.
And finally, Tanner Carey will host an open stage and mic night Friday, Aug. 19, with the doors opening at 7 p.m. Local talent is invited to tell a story, make people laugh, sing a song, read cowboy poetry and more. Solo artists or duets only — no large bands.
Acts are asked to keep their entertainment to under 10 minutes. People can register at the door.
