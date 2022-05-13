PENDLETON — Come on down to tell a story, make people laugh, sing a song or read cowboy poetry during an open stage/mic night at Electric Sundown.

Tanner Carey will host an evening of fun Saturday, May 14, with the doors opening at 7 p.m. at 14 S.E. Third St., Pendleton. Bar service, paninis and hot dogs will be available.

While the event isn’t open to bands, duos are welcome — no early signups. To provide a variety, participants are asked to keep their entertainment to under 10 minutes.

For information about other upcoming events at Electric Sundown, search www.facebook.com/theelectricsundown. For questions, contact electricsundownmanagement@gmail.com or 503-729-2476.

