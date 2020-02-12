HERMISTON — The public is invited to help celebrate the installation of new officers and members during a ceremony at Hermiston Elks Lodge #1845.
The event is Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. at 480 E. Main St.
After a 90-day suspension by the Grand Lodge, Gary Garrard, chairman of the trustees, said new life has sprouted at the Hermiston Lodge. A Jan. 25 open house resulted in numerous membership inquiries. The immediate focus for the lodge, Garrard said, will include fundraisers for an upgrade to the kitchen and resuming its scholarship program.
For more information, call exalted ruler David Downing at 541-571-1089 or the lodge at 541-567-6923.
