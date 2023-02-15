Elvin Bishop, center, with his Big Fun Trio — Bob Welsh and Willy Jordan — will perform March 11, 2023, during the Walla Walla Guitar Festival’s Large Show. The festival is March 10-12 at multiple venues in downtown Walla Walla.
WALLA WALLA — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame musician Elvin Bishop is the Large Show headliner for this year’s Walla Walla Guitar Festival. The 80-year-old musician also was inducted into the Jazz Hall of Fame.
Known for his top hit “Fooled Around and Fell in Love,” Bishop will take the stage with his Big Fun Trio — Bob Welsh on piano and guitar and Willy Jordan on cajon and vocals. The group’s 2018 release, “Something Smells Funky 'Round Here,” received a pair of Grammy Award nominations in the blues category.
The festival’s Large Show, which features multiple artists, is March 11, 2-7 p.m. at the Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, 6 W. Rose St., Walla Walla. The festival is March 10-12.
In addition to national touring acts, the 12th annual event brings local and regional acts to the stage, including The Wasteland Kings. Hailing from La Grande, the Americana band has played at the festival each year.
Event founder Robin Barrett describes the event as a “ … trainload of blues, rock, roots, jazz, funk and rhythm and blues bands, in multiple venues in downtown Walla Walla.”
The March 10, 7 p.m. opening concert features Sugaray Rayford, a Grammy Award nominee and multiple BB King Award recipient, including the BB King Entertainer of the Year. In describing his 2022 release, “In Too Deep,” Rayford said it “… combines classic soul melodies with funky R&B grooves and raw blues power, mashed up with modern sensibilities.” The album touches on such issues as such as PTSD, civil rights and social justice.
Barrett said other festival artists include the Coyote Kings with Tiphony Dames, Bobby and Nicole of The Shades, Whack A Mole, Billy Stoops & The Dirt Angels, Dave & Polly, Ben Rice, Rae Gordon, Scotty Bouck of Steamboat Rocks, Tevis Hodge Jr., Gary Winston & The Real Deal, Vaughn Jensen, Thacher Carter & Big Font, Michael Agidius, Mike Mendoza of Feedback, and HRD KOR.
Jazz at the Fest, organized by Agidius, is March 12, 1:30 p.m. In the first set, Latin jazz guitarist/composer John L. Holmes will perform several of his compositions and other noted Latin jazz tunes. And in the second set, Diego Romero will offer up mostly funk, blues, jazz and rock-oriented tunes.
The rest of the lineup includes G Louis Hemenway on keyboard, Michael Simon on bass guitar, Brian Griffith on drums, Glen Ayers on Latin percussion, Chris Holmes on bass guitar, Alexander Donovan Norman on Hammond organ and Agidius on saxophone.
Ticket options vary from single events ($20-$60) to a weekend pass for $150. In addition, hotel packages are available. For more information, visit www.wallawallaguitarfestival.com.
Annie Charnley Eveland, special to the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin, contributed to this story.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
