Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio

Elvin Bishop, center, with his Big Fun Trio — Bob Welsh and Willy Jordan — will perform March 11, 2023, during the Walla Walla Guitar Festival’s Large Show. The festival is March 10-12 at multiple venues in downtown Walla Walla.

 Pat Johnson/Contributed Photo

WALLA WALLA — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame musician Elvin Bishop is the Large Show headliner for this year’s Walla Walla Guitar Festival. The 80-year-old musician also was inducted into the Jazz Hall of Fame.

Known for his top hit “Fooled Around and Fell in Love,” Bishop will take the stage with his Big Fun Trio — Bob Welsh on piano and guitar and Willy Jordan on cajon and vocals. The group’s 2018 release, “Something Smells Funky 'Round Here,” received a pair of Grammy Award nominations in the blues category.

