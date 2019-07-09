PENDLETON — The Energy Trust of Oregon will discuss its draft 2020-24 strategic plan during a pair of local meetings.
Executive director Michael Colgrove invites public comment on the organization’s draft 2020-24 strategic plan during a public reception. In addition, members of the board of directors and staff will be available to answer questions. Customers of Pacific Power, Cascade Natural Gas and Avista are especially encouraged to attend.
The reception is Tuesday, July 23 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. It offers the public an opportunity to engage in Energy Trust’s strategic planning process, which occurs every 5 years.
The draft plan builds on the organization’s history in serving residents and businesses with clean energy solutions, including more than 7,000 sites served in Umatilla County since 2002. For the next 5 years, Energy Trust of Oregon will continue to invest utility customer funding in low-cost energy efficiency and clean, renewable power for people and businesses.
The public also is invited to a board meeting Wednesday, July 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tamástslikt Cultural Institute, located near Wildhorse Resort & Casino, Mission. They will discuss the draft strategic plan, program updates and a charter for Energy Trust’s proposed diversity advisory council.
For more information, contact Emily Findley at 503-459-4061, emily.findley@energytrust.org or visit www.energytrust.org.
