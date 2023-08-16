Marcus Allen

Marcus Allen, a 2021 Pendleton High School and 2023 Blue Mountain Community College graduate, poses for a photo at the University of Idaho. Allen received a Simpson Strong-Tie scholarship and is headed to the Moscow, Idaho, school to pursue a degree in civil engineering.

 Amy Allen/Contributed Photo

PENDLETON — Marcus Allen, a 2021 Pendleton High School graduate, recently enjoyed an all-expenses paid trip to California to visit the corporate headquarters of Simpson Strong-Tie. The perk was part of the package for being selected as one of the company's civil engineering scholarship recipients, which came with a $2,000 award.

"I got to visit job sites and learn about the products they use in construction," he said. "I also met a lot of different people who are passionate about the same career."

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.