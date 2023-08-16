Marcus Allen, a 2021 Pendleton High School and 2023 Blue Mountain Community College graduate, poses for a photo at the University of Idaho. Allen received a Simpson Strong-Tie scholarship and is headed to the Moscow, Idaho, school to pursue a degree in civil engineering.
PENDLETON — Marcus Allen, a 2021 Pendleton High School graduate, recently enjoyed an all-expenses paid trip to California to visit the corporate headquarters of Simpson Strong-Tie. The perk was part of the package for being selected as one of the company's civil engineering scholarship recipients, which came with a $2,000 award.
"I got to visit job sites and learn about the products they use in construction," he said. "I also met a lot of different people who are passionate about the same career."
Allen, who recently completed his Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer degree at Blue Mountain Community College, now heads to the University of Idaho. Allen said he did his homework when selecting the Moscow, Idaho, school. In addition to an appealing campus and being fairly close to home, he said other factors led to his decision.
"UI is a top-ranked university for its engineering programs," Allen said. "I also qualified for the Western Undergrad Exchange, which also helped make this university financially achievable."
During his trip to California, Allen also did some sightseeing. He particularly enjoyed a trip to Alcatraz Island and driving around San Francisco, including across the Golden Gate Bridge.
In addition, he appreciated the opportunity to visit and spend time with other scholarship recipients. Allen said approximately 40 students from across the nation were in attendance.
After completing his undergraduate studies at the University of Idaho, Allen said he likely will pursue his master's degree. Ultimately, Allen said he hopes his educational journey will open the doors to an engineering career in a desirable location.
"I want to be a part of a company that I will be remembered at, as well as a company that I could work for for my entire career," he said. "UI is going to be a big adjustment, but I can't wait to get started on this next chapter in my life."
Allen's mother, Amy, is thrilled about the opportunities that the scholarship has provided her son. She encourages other local students to learn more about it and others via www.scholarshipamerica.org.
