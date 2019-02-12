PENDLETON — The upcoming Eastern Oregon Forum presents Our Music featuring J.D. Kindle and Friends.
The event is Tuesday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. in ST-200 (Science and Technology building) at Blue Mountain Community College, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton. Tickets are $5 at the door and free for students.
In addition to is role as frontman of James Dean Kindle & the Eastern Oregon Playboys, the 2001 Pendleton High School graduate is in his fourth season as executive director of the Oregon East Symphony. A singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Kindle regularly performs solo shows throughout the region. Also, he’s a contributing arts and culture columnist for the East Oregonian and directs the post-internet publication project Honey Mushroom.
A member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, Fred Hill Sr. works as the cultural historian at Nixyaawii Community School. In addition, he’s a Umatilla language speaker and frequently serves as master of ceremonies for pow wows.
The Eastern Oregon Forum is a collaborative effort between BMCC, InterMountain Education Service District, the East Oregonian, American Association of University Women and Harriet Isom, a former United States ambassador. For more information, contact Karen Parker at 541-966-3177 or karen.parker@imesd.k12.or.us.
