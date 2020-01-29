PENDLETON — The Eastern Oregon Forum returns in February with a discussion regarding the mental health challenges facing children today.
The first forum of 2020 features Chris Bettineski, who holds a doctorate in education and works as the director of school psychology & behavioral services for InterMountain Education Service District, and Micaela Cathey, a licensed clinical social worker (LCSW), who is an executive administrator with Lifeways.
The event is Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. in ST-200 (Science and Technology building) at Blue Mountain Community College, 2411 N.W. Carden Ave., Pendleton. Admission is $5 at the door, and free for students.
The Eastern Oregon Forum is a collaborative effort between BMCC, InterMountain ESD, the East Oregonian, American Association of University Women and Harriet Isom, a former United States ambassador.
Topics of upcoming EO Forums include: March 10, Climate Change from a Youth Perspective; April 21, Bees and Their Impact on Our Region's Agriculture; and May 12, LIKE: The Impact of Social Media on Our Lives.
For more information, contact Shannon Franklin at 541-278-5951, sfranklin@bluecc.edu or visit www.facebook.com/EasternOregonForum.
