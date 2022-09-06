EOCenes concert

EOCenes (and friends) performed before sold-out crowds during a pair of Round-Up week shows in 2017. The bluegrass group returns on Sept. 15, 7 p.m. for a concert at Pendleton Center for the Arts.

PENDLETON — Ron Emmons of Hermiston is rounding up several of his old college buddies for a bluegrass concert featuring EOCenes. The band also features Hugh McClellan, Duane Boyer and Hal Spence. Also, Alan Feves will join the group on bass and National Oldtime Fiddle champion Doug Jenkins on fiddle.

What has become a Pendleton Round-Up week tradition, the group will perform Thursday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m. at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Tickets are $15 each.

