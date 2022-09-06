PENDLETON — Ron Emmons of Hermiston is rounding up several of his old college buddies for a bluegrass concert featuring EOCenes. The band also features Hugh McClellan, Duane Boyer and Hal Spence. Also, Alan Feves will join the group on bass and National Oldtime Fiddle champion Doug Jenkins on fiddle.
What has become a Pendleton Round-Up week tradition, the group will perform Thursday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m. at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Tickets are $15 each.
Emmons and Boyer met during freshman orientation week at Eastern Oregon College. They hooked up with Spence and McClellan through their involvement in the EOC Ambassadors, a musical touring group.
Emmons, frontman for the bluegrass group Cabbage Hill, has played mandolin and sung lead tenor and baritone with the Blue Mountain Crested Wheatgrass Boys, the Muddy Bottom Boys, Blue Heat and The Thatchmasters.
Boyer plays banjo and guitar, and sings lead, tenor and baritone. After graduating with a degree in music education, he taught banjo and guitar at his alma mater.
McClellan plays rhythm guitar and harmonica and is known for his low, lonesome bass voice. He’s also fronted a country-swing band and sang in a gospel quartet.
Spence played guitar and sang tenor for 27 years with The Sawtooth Mountain Boys. Known across the nation, they released several albums and toured Europe.
While some tickets may be available at the door, those who plan to attend are encouraged to purchase in advance via www.pendletonarts.org/live-music. For questions, call 541-278-9201.
