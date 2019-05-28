PENDLETON — Outdoor furniture, cutting boards, coffee tables, humidors, wagon wheel swings and benches, blanket chests, rocking horses, dressers, wine cabinets and more are available at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution.
The creative arts sale is Thursday, June 6 and Friday, June 7 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sale will be held in the red storage building behind the EOCI visitor parking lot, 2500 Westgate, Pendleton. Sale items are limited to stock on hand and are available via cash and money order purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.