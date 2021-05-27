PENDLETON — Members of the Eastern Oregon Philippine American Community finally were able to enjoy a get-together to celebrate a simple birthday party.
The recent get-together was not the usual gathering with a big crowd, said Noemi Wiseman, EOPAC president. The pandemic, she said, really impacted the group’s monthly meetings and participation in community events. Wiseman said they make a conscious effort to utilize sanitation protocols to keep everyone safe and are looking forward to sharing in more celebrations in the future.
For more information about the group, contact Wiseman at noemiventurina@yahoo.com or visit www.facebook.com/groups/520352961332014.
