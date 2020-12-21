HERMISTON — The Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center will ring in the new year in a socially distanced way with a New Year's Eve tailgate party and fireworks.
People are encouraged to come with their household and set up barbecue grills, drink coolers, fire pits and other items around their vehicle for a tailgate party on Thursday, Dec. 31, outdoors at EOTEC, 1705 E. Airport Road, in Hermiston. Participants can set up after 5 p.m. and are welcome to reserve their spot ahead of time by calling 541-289-9800 during normal business hours starting on Dec. 28.
Masks and social distancing from other households will be required. Restroom facilities will be available inside the event center. Participants who will be drinking are asked to appoint a designated driver or make other arrangements ahead of time to get safely home afterward.
The evening will end with a fireworks show at midnight to welcome 2021.
