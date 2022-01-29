LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University named 565 students to the dean's list for the 2021 fall term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework. For the full list, visit www.eou.edu/ua/deans-list. Local students receiving recognition include:
Athena: Amy Arredondo; Boardman: Veronica Alvarez Frias, Zulema Gaytan, Daniel Puerta, Jose Puerta; Echo: Kaden Clark, Michael Fisher, Natalee Sherbahn; Heppner: Hunter Nichols; Hermiston: Ryne Andreason, Ryan Arnold, Jiliane Dawson, Giovanni Gallardo, Alondra Garcia Plascencia, Kylie Green, Martin Heredia, Callie Ann Hoeft, Naxely Jaime, Andrew James, Ivana Pena, Joshua Roberts, Aaron Roman, Ashley Seibel, Dylan Usher, Ericka Wells, Evan Yzaguirre; Ione: Payton Miller; Irrigon: Ashley Aguilera, Kimberly Renteria Montes; Lexington: Eva Martin; Milton-Freewater: Wyatt Gilmore, Giselle Lopez De Loera, Noah Pratton, Emily Skramstad, Mckenna Stallings; Pendleton: Addison Bonzani, Kendall Bonzani, Robert Brown, Connor Cary, Carissa Cooley, Kaylee Cope, Travis Eastwood, Merissa Haynes, Mazie Jackson, Brooklynn Lunny, Drew Lunny, April Meadows, Erin Monagle, Kyndra Nelson, Joseph O'Rourke, Rylee Parker, Malena Ratcliff, Lesly Santoyo, Jill Schulze, Brieann Smith, Jakob Solomon; Umatilla: Leah Yarbrough.
