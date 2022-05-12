LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University named 590 students to the dean's list for the 2022 winter term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded coursework. Local students receiving recognition include:
Athena: Amy Arredondo; Boardman: Veronica Alvarez Frias, Bianca Avalos, Ana Barajas, Alyssa Luna, Daniel Puerta, Jose Puerta, LilyAnn Rockwell, Johana Sepulveda Vieyra; Echo: Michael Fisher, Emily Ray, Natalee Sherbahn; Heppner: Hunter Nichols; Hermiston: Ryne Andreason, Ryan Arnold, Bailey Cecil, Jiliane Dawson, Giovanni Gallardo, Alondra Garcia Plascencia, Martin Heredia, Callie Ann Hoeft, Naxely Jaime, Andrew James, Hayden Larson, Alexis Leake, Madisen Ledbetter, Kayla Montoya, Tricia Nichols Silva, Flor Pena, Ivana Pena, Joshua Roberts, Aaron Roman, Ashley Seibel, Ericka Wells, Evan Yzaguirre; Irrigon: Ashley Aguilera, Kimberly Renteria Montes; Lexington: Eva Martin; Milton-Freewater: Wyatt Gilmore, Evelyn Armenta Landa, Elena Chavez, Karina Diaz Lara, Giselle Lopez De Loera, Noah Pratton, Mckenna Stallings; Pendleton: Catherine Barkley, Addison Bonzani, Kendall Bonzani, Carissa Cooley, Taylor Dougherty, Timothy Gould, Carter Habig, Mazie Jackson, Zoe Jones, Brooklynn Lunny, Drew Lunny, April Meadows, Kyndra Nelson, Syler Rimbach, Lesly Santoyo, Caden Smith, Daniel Van Cleave, Ty Woolsey; Umatilla: Trey Dohman, Daisy Nava, Leah Yarbrough.
EOU congratulates each of these high-achieving students and acknowledges their dedication to academic excellence. To view the full list, visit www.eou.edu/ua/deans-list.
