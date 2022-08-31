LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University awarded 717 degrees during the 2021-22 academic year. Local students and their field of study include:

PENDLETON — Susana Argueta, B.S., anthropology/sociology; Patricia Ball, B.S., anthropology/sociology; Dia Bernabe, M.S., education; Alexi Jane Brehaut, B.S., health and human performance; Joshua Wade Brown, B.S., integrative studies; Charlotte Lynn Chicha, M.A., teaching, secondary education; Jacob Gerard Gau, Bachelor of Music; Aimee Marie Gunter, B.S., elementary education; Merissa F. Haynes, B.S., interdisciplinary studies; Bruce Hernandez, B.S., business administration; Curran Holdman, B.S., interdisciplinary studies; Brittney L Jackson, B.S., integrative studies; Enes Kaplanovic, B.S., elementary education; Hailey Kline, B.S., integrative studies; Luciah James Lake, B.S., English/writing; Rebecca Evelene Lee, B.S., liberal studies; Katelen Renae Leighty, B.S., elementary education; Drew Shad Lunny, B.S., history; Julia Maldonado, B.S., psychology; Raven M. Manta, B.S., integrative studies; Emily May, B.S., business administration; Sara Millman, B.S., multidisciplinary studies; Andrew Jacob Moran, B.S., history; Joseph T.A. O'Rourke, B.S., psychology; Sara Elizabeth Phinney, M.A., teaching, secondary education; Vanessa Quezada, B.S., business administration; Kai P. Quinn, B.S., business administration; Ian Patrick Rivera, M.A., teaching, secondary education; Kacey Jo Robbins, B.A., multidisciplinary studies/elementary education; Adriana Crystal Ruiz, B.S., business administration; Margaretta Carol Scanlan, M.A., teaching, elementary education; Parker John Schubert, B.S., business administration; Brieann Illene Smith, B.S., anthropology/sociology; Caden Smith, B.S., business administration; Illumination F. Spencer, B.S., English/writing; Jessica Faith Stephen, B.A., multidisciplinary studies/elementary education; Daniel Van Cleave, B.S., computer science; Kelsey Wolf, B.S., psychology; Jonathan Fredrick Wolotira, B.S., biology; Jonathan Fredrick Wolotira, B.S., chemistry-biochemistry.

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

