LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University awarded 717 degrees during the 2021-22 academic year. Local students and their field of study include:
PENDLETON — Susana Argueta, B.S., anthropology/sociology; Patricia Ball, B.S., anthropology/sociology; Dia Bernabe, M.S., education; Alexi Jane Brehaut, B.S., health and human performance; Joshua Wade Brown, B.S., integrative studies; Charlotte Lynn Chicha, M.A., teaching, secondary education; Jacob Gerard Gau, Bachelor of Music; Aimee Marie Gunter, B.S., elementary education; Merissa F. Haynes, B.S., interdisciplinary studies; Bruce Hernandez, B.S., business administration; Curran Holdman, B.S., interdisciplinary studies; Brittney L Jackson, B.S., integrative studies; Enes Kaplanovic, B.S., elementary education; Hailey Kline, B.S., integrative studies; Luciah James Lake, B.S., English/writing; Rebecca Evelene Lee, B.S., liberal studies; Katelen Renae Leighty, B.S., elementary education; Drew Shad Lunny, B.S., history; Julia Maldonado, B.S., psychology; Raven M. Manta, B.S., integrative studies; Emily May, B.S., business administration; Sara Millman, B.S., multidisciplinary studies; Andrew Jacob Moran, B.S., history; Joseph T.A. O'Rourke, B.S., psychology; Sara Elizabeth Phinney, M.A., teaching, secondary education; Vanessa Quezada, B.S., business administration; Kai P. Quinn, B.S., business administration; Ian Patrick Rivera, M.A., teaching, secondary education; Kacey Jo Robbins, B.A., multidisciplinary studies/elementary education; Adriana Crystal Ruiz, B.S., business administration; Margaretta Carol Scanlan, M.A., teaching, elementary education; Parker John Schubert, B.S., business administration; Brieann Illene Smith, B.S., anthropology/sociology; Caden Smith, B.S., business administration; Illumination F. Spencer, B.S., English/writing; Jessica Faith Stephen, B.A., multidisciplinary studies/elementary education; Daniel Van Cleave, B.S., computer science; Kelsey Wolf, B.S., psychology; Jonathan Fredrick Wolotira, B.S., biology; Jonathan Fredrick Wolotira, B.S., chemistry-biochemistry.
HERMISTON — Vanessa Ambriz Mendoza, B.A., psychology; Rileigh Anika Andreason, M.A., teaching, secondary education; Lara Lea Arriola, B.S., early childhood education; Dylan Caldwell, M.A., teaching, secondary education; Jiliane C Dawson, B.S., business administration; Gavin Allen Drotzmann, B.S., business administration; Tristan LeAnne Estabrook, B.S., psychology; Jennifer Fuentes, B.A., multidisciplinary studies; Giovanni Tomas Gallardo, B.S., accounting; Virginia Alvares Garcia, PostBac Accounting Certificate; Alexander Paul Garza, B.S., business administration; Tammy Gattis, M.A., teaching, elementary education; Madelyn Marie Juul, B.S., business administration; Nerissa May Le Clair, B.A., English/writing; Jaime Madrigal, B.S., elementary education; Edith Giselle Martinez, B.S., health and human performance; Edgar Navarrete Ruiz, M.A., teaching, secondary education; Kendra Ronni Petersen, B.S., integrative studies; Joseph F. Randolph, B.S., history; Ashley Allyce Seibel, B.S., interdisciplinary studies; Monica Makayla Smith, B.S., elementary education; Elsy Beatris Spears, B.S., elementary education; Bailey Ray MacLain Srofe, B.S., elementary education; Eleanor R. Stuart, M.S., education; Luke John Carl Walchli, M.A., teaching, secondary education; Courtney N. Wheeler, B.S., multidisciplinary studies/elementary education.
ADAMS — April Martinez, B.S., business administration.
ATHENA — Lawson Ray Denny III, B.S., computer science; Nicole McLouth, Master of Business Administration; Sarah Runna Williams, PostBac Accounting Certificate.
BOARDMAN — Yisel Celinda Amaya, B.S., elementary education; Alondra Caldera, B.S., health and human performance.
ECHO — Michael Harold Fisher, B.S., business administration; Kelsey K Ranger, M.S., education.
IONE — Payton Jean Miller, B.S., psychology.
MILTON-FREEWATER — Brianna E Hernandez, B.S., multidisciplinary studies/elementary education; Giselle Edith Lopez De Loera, B.S., computer science; Samantha Lee Penland, B.S., computer science; Noah Haugen Pratton, Bachelor of Music; Amanda Jo Stewart, M.A., teaching, secondary education.
PILOT ROCK — Siobhan Lynette Holman, B.S., business administration; Stephanie Nicole Milbrodt, PostBac Accounting Certificate; Rhyanne Elayne Oates, B.S., business administration.
STANFIELD — Rebecca Jean Reynolds, B.S., business administration.
UMATILLA — Jacqueline Diane Bulow, M.A., teaching, elementary education; Rachelle E Nycz, M.A., teaching, secondary education; Esmeralda Torres Leon, B.S., business administration; Mikayla Lee Weinke, B.S., business administration.
WESTON — Brittany R. Mcgill, B.S., multidisciplinary studies/elementary education.
Based in La Grande, Eastern Oregon University extends congratulations to the class of 2022 and takes great pride in the achievement of all alumni. For more information, visit www.eou.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.