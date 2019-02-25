Emily Long of Pendleton received special recognition for for her acrylic painting “Peeda Painting” during the Eastern Oregon Regional High School Art Exhibition.
Held at Eastern Oregon University, the exhibit features more than 300 works by students from 14 high schools and home-schooled students from across the region. It opened Feb. 22 in the Nightingale Gallery at the La Grande university.
Presented in conjunction with Pendleton Art + Frame and Pendleton Center for the Arts, Long's award was selected and presented by EOU art professor/gallery director Cory Peeke on behalf of Roberta Lavadour, arts center executive director, who was unable to attend the event. The award came with a check for $100.
Other local students receiving honors during the exhibit’s opening included Alysha de Martinez of PHS (best of show 11th grade) for her acrylic painting “Casita de Maya.” Honorable mentions from Pendleton include Molly Magill, ninth grade, for her mixed media and papier-mâché sculpture “Sweet Tooth,” and Britney Mendel, 12th grade, for mixed media painting “Opulent.” McLoughlin High School honorable mentions were Sierra Breeding, 11th grade, for her mixed media work “Interpretation of Johannes Vermeer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring,” and Idaly Ferrel, 11th grade, for her mixed media work “Interpretation of Rachel Ruysch’s Basket of Flowers.”
Peeke expressed congratulations to the winners and appreciation to the teachers that work with them, including Alice Thomas of Pendleton High School and Marianne Smith of Mac-Hi. Peeke said the art teachers go above and beyond to help students create high caliber works.
The 2019 Eastern Oregon Regional High School Exhibition runs through Friday, March 15. Gallery hours are Monday through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no admission charge. In addition, winning artists' works can be viewed on Nightingale Gallery’s Instagram and Facebook pages.
For more information, contact Peeke at cpeeke@eou.edu or 541-962-3584.
