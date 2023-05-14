LA GRANDE — Showcasing the creative talents of Eastern Oregon University and the community, Arts Fest returns for a second year.
Presented by the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, it is June 2, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and June 3, noon to 5 p.m. on the school’s La Grande campus. Activities will be in and around Gilbert Center and Loso Hall.
In addition to students, staff and faculty affiliated with EOU, the all-ages event includes people from the community. The university’s art program will provide hands-on activities. In addition, it features performances by bands and EOU student organizations, theater performances, art exhibitions and studio tours. And more than a dozen artisan vendors will sell their wares as part of the Craft Fest. Also, food trucks will be available and Side A will offer beer.
According to a press release, the event's main goal is to celebrate the arts and highlight locals making great art and food in the community. In addition, it also offers alumni an opportunity to reconnect with faculty, friends and the campus.
Also, William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” performances are both evenings at 7 p.m. in McKenzie Theater. And a matinee performance is June 4, 2 p.m. For tickets, which are $15/adults or $10/seniors and veterans, call the box office at 541-962-3757 or visit bit.ly/3VYH5Hx.
An alumni social with hors d’oeuvres and a no-host bar is June 3, 5 p.m. in the Loso Hall lobby. It's held in conjunction with the Literary Arts Reading and Conversation with Allison Cobb. The Portland-based author will read from her book, “Plastic, An Autobiography,” winner of the Oregon Book Award and the Firecracker Award.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
