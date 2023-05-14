EOU Arts Fest

People browse an artisan craft booth on May 21, 2022, during the inaugural Arts Fest at Eastern Oregon University. This year’s event is June 2-3 on the school’s La Grande campus.

 Eastern Oregon University/Contributed Photo

LA GRANDE — Showcasing the creative talents of Eastern Oregon University and the community, Arts Fest returns for a second year.

Presented by the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, it is June 2, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and June 3, noon to 5 p.m. on the school’s La Grande campus. Activities will be in and around Gilbert Center and Loso Hall.

