LA GRANDE — Several award-winning writers will participate in literary readings and lectures as part of Eastern Oregon University’s annual summer residency.
The events, which are July 16-18, are being hosted by the university’s master of fine arts program. They are free and open to the public.
Award-winning novelist Stephanie Oakes will present a craft lecture Tuesday, July 16 at 4 p.m. and an evening reading at 7:30 p.m. Both events are in Ackerman 208 on the university’s La Grande campus.
Oakes’ debut novel, “The Sacred Lies of Minnow Bly,” was a finalist for the William C. Morris Award. It chronicles a teenager’s escape from a fictitious religious cult in the Montana wilderness. It premiered last summer as “Sacred Lies,” a drama series on Facebook Watch. Her follow-up novel, “The Arsonist,” received a Washington State Book Award in the youth category.
Also, a handful of award-winning MFA faculty members will read from their recent works. That program is Wednesday, July 17 at 7 p.m. at Art Center East, 1006 Penn Ave., La Grande. It features novelist Megan Kruse, poets Christopher Howell and James Crews, and essayist Jodi Varon.
And rounding out the events on Thursday, July 18 is Kevin Goodan with a craft lecture at 4 p.m. and a reading at 7:30 p.m. Both events also are in Ackerman 208.
Born and raised on the Flathead Indian Reservation, Goodan worked as a firefighter for 10 years. His first collection of poetry, “In the Ghost-House Acquainted,” won The L.L. Winship/ PEN New England Award in 2005. Since then, his poetry, which has been described as exhibiting “both pastoral eloquence and psychological intensity,” has been published in various publications.
Author’s books will be available for purchase at each of the events. For more information, contact English professor David Axelrod at 541-962-3633 or daxelrod@eou.edu.
