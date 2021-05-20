LA GRANDE — Jazz, classical, show tunes and calypso music come to the steps of Loso Hall at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande.
In the school’s first-ever Eastern Oregon University Music Week, the May 24-28 event will feature eight 10-minute musicals. The festivities start Monday, May 24, at noon with the EOU Chamber Choir, which also will perform at the same time on May 26. And the Elgin High School Calypso Band comes on at 1 p.m.
Other highlights during the week include EOU seniors Jason Lineback and Jeremiah Dockweiler in their showcase performance on May 25 at 3 p.m. Jazz ensemble 45th Parallel will play each day from 2-3 p.m. and the Grande Ronde String Orchestra is scheduled to play on May 26 at 4 p.m. Attendees have an opportunity to try bucket drumming on May 24 and May 26 at 3 p.m. The week closes on May 28 at 3 p.m. with Root Beer Choir.
All of the performances are free and open to the public. Free parking is available for attendees, and seating will be provided.
For a full schedule of events, visit www.eou.edu/music/events-calendar. For questions, contact Peter Wordelman, music professor, at pwordelm@eou.edu.
