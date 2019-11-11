LA GRANDE — The rock music of the band Queen is the featured storyline of the fall production at Eastern Oregon University.
“We Will Rock You” opens Thursday at 7 p.m. in McKenzie Theatre on the La Grande campus. Subsequent evening performances are Friday and Saturday. Also, there’s a matinee show Sunday at 2 p.m. General admission tickets are $15 each.
Music professor Peter Wordelman and theatre professor Mike Heather said “We Will Rock You” has something for everyone. Heather, who directs the show, calls it “a rock concert with a plot and a love story.” The production features 20 cast members, the EOU Chamber Choir and a five-piece rock band.
Tickets are available at the Loso Hall box office or via a link at www.eou.edu/news. For more information, contact Heather at mheather@eou.edu.
