LA GRANDE — Rory Becker, an associate professor of anthropology, will share about research using geophysics to uncover archeological dig sites during the Eastern Oregon University Colloquium.
Since 2013, Becker has been collaborating with archeologists in Croatia on the ArcheoLim Project. Through electrical resistance tomography and sediment depth estimations, Becker determines locations to excavate where he might uncover Neanderthal burial areas.
Becker will present “Investigating Human-Neanderthal Contact in the Northern Adriatic Region” Thursday at 4 p.m. in Ackerman Hall Room 210 on the university’s La Grande campus. The event is free and open to the public. Also, for a live-stream of the presentation, visit www.livestream.com/eou/colloquium.
Experts in geophysics, fossil analysis, DNA analysis, bone analysis and general archeology come together for the excavations. Becker works with paleoanthropologists from Wyoming and the anthropological institute in Zagreb, archeologists from the University of Zagreb, along with personnel from museums and archeological societies in Croatia.
Every other year, EOU students travel to Croatia for a field-school and work directly with Croatian students and professionals. Away from the excavation site, they enjoy an international experience of learning about different places and cultures.
For more information, contact Becker at rbecker@eou.edu or 541-962-3229.
