HERMISTON — Rev. Chuck Barns of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Hermiston recently announced all services are canceled until April 5.
“We will continue to evaluate this decision during March,” he said. “All regular Sunday services and mid-week soup suppers are canceled.”
In addition, Barnes said the church is referring parishioners to several online services from local churches and its national church. Rev. Michael Curry, presiding bishop of The Episcopal Church, will continue to conduct online services during this period of time.
Also, Barnes said St. John’s is sending out weekly prayer services to be read at home. Those with concerns are invited to contact Barnes at 541-567-6674 or chuckb@eotnet.net. The national church’s website is www.episcopalchurch.org.
