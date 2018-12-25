PENDLETON — Students, parents, school staff and community members are invited to recognize the hard work of educators who may be worthy of receiving an award.
Nominations are now open for the Regional Teacher of the Year award. Each education service district in Oregon will select a regional teacher, who will receive a cash prize of $500. One of the regional winners will be named the 2020 Oregon Teacher of the Year in September 2019. Anyone can nominate a teacher from any Oregon school district.
“It’s great to have people nominate teachers they know and admire, so we have a bigger pool of applicants from which to choose our recipient,” said Michele Madril, director of communication at InterMountain Education Service District.
To nominate someone, visit www.oregonteacheroftheyear.org. For more information, contact Jenni Knaus, program coordinator, at jenni.knaus@state.or.us.
