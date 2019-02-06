PENDLETON — Locals needing a break from the winter blahs are invited to visit Grace Baptist Church Feb. 15-18 as Monte Leavell brings "Loving God, Loving One Another" to Pendleton.
Leavell, a world traveler, evangelist and Bible teacher, will first speak Feb. 15 at a banquet given by the church at 2809 S.W. Goodwin Ave. The meal and program are free, and child care will be provided, but an RSVP is requested.
Leavell will continue his theme at presentations at a men's breakfast meeting Saturday, Feb. 16 at 8 a.m., and also at 5 p.m.; on Sunday at 9:45 a.m., 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., with a soup lunch served at 12:15 p.m.; and on Monday during a men's Bible study group at 7 p.m.
All Leavell's presentations are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Pastor Alan Chapman at 541-276-3031.
