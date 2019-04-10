IRRIGON — A 10-day evangelistic series designed to provide hope and assurance through the word of God kicks off in Irrigon.
The public is invited to learn more about what the Bible says about issues facing people and the world today. “A New Day Dawns” begins Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m. at the Irrigon Seventh-day Adventist Church, 205 Tumbleweed Blvd. The free event is hosted by Pastor Brian Yarhrough.
The sessions continue April 13-21 with meetings each night from 6-7 p.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m. A light dinner will be served from 7-7:30 p.m.
For more information, contact 541-922-3895, irrigon7thdayadventist@yahoo.com or search Facebook.
