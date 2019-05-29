STANFIELD — Nathan and Tracy Webber will serve as guest speakers during a pair of services at Crossroads Community Church in Stanfield.
The public is invited to hear the couple speak Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 350 N. Sherman St., Stanfield.
More than 30 years ago, Rev. Michael Kinlock talked Nathan into presenting a message at a Stanfield High School assembly. According to Kinlock, who recently retired from the ministry at the Stanfield church, that was the start of Weber’s ministry to the nation.
Nathan Weber went on to become an evangelist, speaking before 250,000 to 350,000 students a year in secondary schools and churches across the nation. Tracy is an accomplished musician and actor on local stages in the Willamette Valley.
For more information, call 541-449-3434 or 541-449-1251.
