UMATILLA — All ages are welcome during an evening of playing Yu-Gi-Oh!, a Japanese trading card game. The event will feature casual card play, a chance to try out new decks, trade cards with others and meet new friends.
The event is Saturday, June 12, from 7-10 p.m. at Infinity Watch Collectibles, 1300 Sixth St., Umatilla. There is no entry fee. The event also includes free snacks and drinks and a movie.
For more information, call/text 541-571-6693 or visit www.facebook.com/InfinityWatchCollects.
