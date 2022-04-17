A B-25 bomber from the 17th Bombardment Group takes off from the deck of the USS Hornet on April 18, 1942, on its way to bomb the city of Tokyo, Japan. Sixteen bombers took off from the carrier on the raid that was lead by Lt. Col. Jimmy Doolittle. Two events Monday, April 18, in Pendleton commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Doolittle Raid.
In America’s first offensive action of World War II, 16 B-25 Mitchell medium bombers flew off aircraft carrier USS Hornet to raid Tokyo and other targets on Honshu on that date in 1942. The bomb group was based at Pendleton Field in 1941 and early 1942.
The Oregon Army National Guard flight facility at the west end of the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport, Pendleton, will host an open house to dedicate new plaques for its B-25. The event is 2-4 p.m.
Then the Pendleton Air Museum holds a remembrance of the raid at Backfire Station, 911 S.W Court Ave., starting at 5 p.m. with a fundraising dinner and silent and live auctions. Tickets are $30. Visit the museum's website, www.pendletonairmuseum.org, or call 541-276-6156.
Pendleton Air Museum on Saturday, April 23, presents the Doolittle Dance! In the Let ‘Er Buck Room, 1326 S.W. Court Ave. The USO-style event features 1940s swing music from live band Brass Fire, a no-host bar and hors d'oeuvres.
The museum encourages participants to wear attire reminiscent of the 19430s, 40s and ‘50s. Tickets are $30. The event also features a 50/50 fundraising raffle.
