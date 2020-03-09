PENDLETON — Pastor Barrett Brown, who also has a photography business in the Tri-Cities, will share about his interests in birds during the March Pendleton Bird Club meeting.
Brown will present “Everything Is Just Ducky” Thursday at 7 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 215 N. Main St., Pendleton. Refreshments will be served.
Anyone that’s interested is invited to attend bird club gatherings. The group meets to share their common interest and knowledge about various birding topics, as well as participating in bird-related activities.
For more information, contact Jack Simons at pendletonbirdclub@gmail.com, Lorna Waltz at lornawaltz@gmail.com or visit www.pendletonbirders.wordpress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.