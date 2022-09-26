PENDLETON — A new exhibit exploring what happens to the body in water is on display at the Betty Feves Memorial Gallery at Blue Mountain Community College, Pendleton.

The mixed media installation “Body of Water” opened Thursday, Sept. 22, and is a collaboration between artists Dennis DeHart and Sarah Schorr.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.