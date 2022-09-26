Artist Sarah Schorr’s print “Holding Beauty” is part of the “Body of Water” exhibition on display through Oct. 27, 2022, in the Betty Feves Memorial Gallery at Blue Mountain Community College, Pendleton.
Artist Dennis DeHart’s photograph “Flow” is part of the “Body of Water” on view through Oct. 27, 2022, in the Betty Feves Memorial Gallery at Blue Mountain Community College, Pendleton.
PENDLETON — A new exhibit exploring what happens to the body in water is on display at the Betty Feves Memorial Gallery at Blue Mountain Community College, Pendleton.
The mixed media installation “Body of Water” opened Thursday, Sept. 22, and is a collaboration between artists Dennis DeHart and Sarah Schorr.
“Through individual approaches that run in dialogue between the artists, one in the United States and one in Denmark,” according to the press release from the Pendleton Center for the Arts, “the installation charts their experiences with the confines and expanses of the body both above and underwater.”
DeHart is an associate professor of art with Washington State University in Pullman, Washington.
“His works engage with the connections, conflicts and intersections of natural and cultural worlds,” according to the press release. “His photography and interdisciplinary projects weave together interconnected themes of identity, place and the natural world.”
DeHart has received grants and awards from the New York Foundation for the Arts, the Arizona Commission on the Arts and WSU’s Center for Arts and Humanities. His photographs are in private and public collections, including the J. Paul Getty, George Eastman House, the city of Phoenix and the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.
Schorr is an American photographic artist, researcher and educator who holds a Ph.D. in media studies from Aarhus University in Aarhus, Denmark.
“A captivation with light, water and modes of embodied contemplation runs through her work,” the press release stated, and “teaching and service galvanize” her practice.
Schorr led photography workshops focused on social change in conjunction with exhibitions in Nepal. She founded a public art education program, the Bereavement Project, a hospice-based workshop in which individuals experiencing profound loss create a photographic calendar of their grief using the action of taking a photo a day to document grief and move through it.
Schorr in 2011 received a three year fellowship from the Danish Council for Independent Research to expand her work with photography and hospice.
“Body of Water” is on view in the Betty Feves Memorial Gallery through Oct. 27.
