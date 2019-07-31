PENDLETON — An exhibit that is built from the concept of self-reflection, Michael Wartgow’s work uses aspects of personal history to try and create moments of pause and self-awareness.
“Michael Wartgow: Lost Verses” opens with a public reception Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. There is no admission charge.
An art instructor at Marian University in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, Wartgow was chosen for exhibit in the art center’s East Oregonian Gallery through a national search. The works feature photography and reclaimed paper objects.
“The materials I use are another consideration towards the idea of transition, as the materials themselves will change from one state to the next based upon their usage and archival (or lack of archival) quality,” Wartgow said. “This is an important thought as I want my work to reveal the process of art making while promoting the deterioration of it at the same time.”
Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. The exhibit runs through Aug. 31.
For more information, call 541-278-9201. For more about the artist, visit www.michaelwartgow.com.
