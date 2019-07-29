JOSEPH — A special exhibit highlighting remote landscapes in Wallowa County opens Friday in Joseph.
"A River Runs Through Us: The Art and Words of the Lostine" features iconic Oregon landscapes along the Lostine River. The exhibit opening is Friday from 7-9 p.m. at Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph.
From the rugged peaks, placid lakes and weather-beaten white bark pines of the Eagle Cap Wilderness, the river’s clear, cold waters follow a glacially hewn valley for 31 miles to the confluence with the Wallowa River. The alpine splendor is home to Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep and goats, and other iconic wildlife. The river harbors bull trout, steelhead and rainbow trout, Chinook salmon, and recently restored Coho salmon.
"A River Runs Through Us” remains on exhibit through Monday, Sept. 9. The Josephy Center is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact 541-432-0505, director@josephy.org or visit www.josephy.org.
