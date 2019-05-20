MISSION — The Nixyaawii Community School Printmaking Exhibition opens Friday at Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts.
The public is invited to a reception from 5-7 p.m. at 48004 Saint Andrew’s Road, Mission. The exhibit features the work of Ermia Butler, Isabelle LeCornu, Elle Marsh, Cloe McMichael, Kylie Mountainchief, Latis Nowland, Eva Oatman and Tyanna Van Pelt. The group has been working under the direction of Crow’s Shadow master printer Judith Baumann.
Over the course of the school year, the students have practiced several printmaking processes, with a focus on silkscreen and linocut prints. While working in the studio, they’ve also had the opportunity to meet several artist-in-residence participants.
Most recently, during Yatika Fields’ residency, they began a collaborative project with each student drawing a regional wildflower to combine into one large drawing for a lithograph plate. Each student added layers of color to their individual versions of the print, resulting in unique monoprints. The collaborative prints and individual projects will be on display. Prints will be available for purchase, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the student artists.
The exhibit runs through June 28. The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is no admission charge.
For more information, contact Nika Blasser at 541-276-3954, nika@crowsshadow.org or visit www.crowsshadow.org.
