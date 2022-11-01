Shoppers and employees of Scentsy, a fragrance company, talk about holiday products on Nov. 27, 2021, at the Hermiston Christmas Bazaar. With the holiday bazaar season just around the corner, the East Oregonian is seeking information about local events.
UMATILLA COUNTY — As people are packing away their Halloween costumes, ‘tis almost the season with the first wave of holiday bazaar shopping just around the corner.
A number of fundraising organizers take advantage of Christmas shoppers to gather groups of vendors to sell their wares at holiday bazaars. Offerings are diverse — everything from homemade craft items, holiday goodies and fine art to home-based business products and white elephant treasures.
The Hermiston Herald is seeking information about holiday bazaars in the region. Organizers are asked to submit information as soon as possible — including the name of the event, the date(s), time and place (including the physical address).
Also, indicate if there is an admission fee for shoppers and the cost and deadline for vendors. And be sure to include contact information — in case we have questions or readers would like additional information.
Email details to community@eastoregonian.com or information can be dropped off or mailed to the attention of Tammy: East Oregonian, 211 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801 or Hermiston Herald, 333 E. Main St., Hermiston, OR 97838.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.