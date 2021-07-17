HEPPNER — Quilters and crafters are encouraged to check out the benefit fabric sale for Mary Riggs.
After living at Blake Ranch, Riggs recently had to move into Heppner because of difficulty breathing with her COPD. Then, she recently had a fall that required hospitalization.
The benefit fundraiser is Wednesday, July 21, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Heppner Elks Lodge, 142 N. Main St. All proceeds go to help Riggs.
In addition to lots of fabric priced to sell, there are sewing supplies, scraps of material and unfinished projects. Also, monetary donations are welcome. For questions, call the Heppner Chamber of Commerce at 541-676-5536.
