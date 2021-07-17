UMATILLA COUNTY — After a one-year hiatus, the Umatilla County Fair is looking forward to seeing the creative talents of area residents. People are invited to display open class exhibits, including everything from baked goods, sewing projects and hobby work to photography, fine arts and vegetables — and more.
To highlight the fair theme — “Ready, Set, Show” — many of the departments have a special fair theme category. It provides people with an opportunity to interpret the theme through a project or entry. The open class pre-registration deadline is Wednesday, July 28, by 5 p.m.
While projects and entries aren’t due yet, exhibitors must pre-register to be eligible for judging and fair premiums. In addition to displaying their creations, exhibitors are eligible to purchase one season pass for the discounted price of $20. It can be purchased beginning Sunday, Aug. 8, at the fair office by providing the pink exhibitor’s tag.
Registration forms are available at www.umatillacountyfair.net/exhibitors or at the fair office at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 Airport Road, Hermiston. Also, local libraries offer computer use and internet access.
For more information, contact fair@umatillacounty.net, 541-567-6121, or stop by the fair office at EOTEC. It’s open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but is closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.