Shoot to Thrill

Shoot to Thrill, an AC/DC tribute band, will perform on the main stage on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at the Umatilla County Fair. The show is free with fair admission.

HERMISTON — The 2023 Umatilla County Fair is gearing up with its 2023 theme, Watch Us Grow! It runs Aug. 9-12 at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston.

Organizers are excited about the main stage concerts:

