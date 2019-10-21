UMATILLA COUNTY — A great opportunity for young people to represent Umatilla County is available by serving on the Umatilla County Fair court.
In addition to fair week in August 2020, those selected will serve as ambassadors of the county and fair throughout the year. Fair court members will participate in a variety of parades and other functions throughout Eastern Oregon and Washington in 2020.
Participants will learn leadership skills, responsibility and how to represent themselves as well as their county, with dignity and pride. The Umatilla County Fair court program is a long-honored tradition and many past fair court alumni remained involved with the fair in some capacity.
To be eligible, applicants must reside in Umatilla County. Participants must be students between ninth to 12th grades (ages 14-19).
Application packets for the fair court are due to the Umatilla County Fair office no later than 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. Also, they may be submitted via email to fair@umatillacounty.net. Be sure to receive an email confirmation from fair staff to ensure receipt of forms. Late applications will not be considered.
Fair staff will contact all accepted applicants to schedule interviews.
The application is available via www.umatillacountyfair.net/fair-court or at the fair office. The fair office is located at Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road, Hermiston. For questions, contact the fair office at 541-567-6121 or fair@umatillacounty.net.
