HERMISTON — A faith-based conference focuses on gathering to see heaven and Earth collide.
The event is designed to encourage real encounters with Jesus Christ. Collide Conference 2019 kicks off Friday, Sept. 13 at the Hermiston Assembly of God Church, 730 E. Hurlburt Ave. It continues Saturday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. It concludes with a Sunday (Sept. 15) morning session at 10:30 a.m.
The gathering includes evangelist Chris Overstreet, the Compassion to Action Team and the Hermiston Assembly Worship Team. Admission is $10 at the door or $5 if paid in advance.
For more information, call 541-567-5831 or visit www.facebook.com/hermistonassembly.
