HERMISTON — The Hermiston-area faith community has teamed up with Portland-based Luis Palau Association to present the Greater Hermiston CityFest with Andrew Palau. After more than 18 months of planning, the free non-denominational event is Saturday, Aug. 28, from 3:30-9:30 p.m. at Butte Park, 1210 N.W. Seventh St., Hermiston.
It features music, action sports, youth activities and multiple opportunities to hear about Jesus Christ, including from global evangelist Andrew Palau. He is the author of "The Secret Life of a Fool: One Man's Journey from Shame to Grace.” The festival also includes performances by contemporary Christian music artists Danny Gokey, We Are Messengers, George Moss and Marisol Park.
“We’re all feeling the sense that the time is right for us to be gathering together in this kind of way,” Palau said.
The event features a partnership with more than 60 area churches as well as contributions from local businesses, foundations and individuals. Mary Corp and Phil Hamm, local organizing committee co-chairs, said Hermiston has never experienced a festival of this type and scale.
In addition to the one-day festival, there are multiple outreach events leading up to the event that are designed to share the love of Jesus with key groups of people in the community. Details about those activities are available on the event website.
