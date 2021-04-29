HERMISTON — Area Christians are excited about God’s outreach in the region. To further mobilize the movement, people are invited to attend RE:NEW Gathering with Andrew Palau.
A time of prayer, inspiration, worship and unity, the event is Thursday, May 13, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at New Hope Community Church, 1350 S. Highway 395, Hermiston. There is no admission charge, but people are encouraged to reserve a ticket in advance.
The gathering will include believers from throughout the region who will learn from evangelist Palau and speaker Jose Zayas. Grab your family, friends and coworkers to worship together and find encouragement. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/cityfestGreaterHermiston. To register, go to luispalauassociation.regfox.com/hermiston-renew.
