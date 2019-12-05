Faith Center cancels Living Nativity
PENDLETON — The Faith Center Church recently announced that the Living Nativity won’t take place this holiday season at Roy Raley Park in Pendleton.
After three decades, organizers said they are putting the event “on pause this year” and will reevaluate the decision in the summer. For more information, contact 541-276-9569, jeff@pendletonfaithcenter.church or visit www.pendletonfaithcenter.com.
Eo Media Group
